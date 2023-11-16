iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

