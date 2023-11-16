Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 61,132 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

