Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.03. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

