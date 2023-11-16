J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

