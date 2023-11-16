JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 952.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,175,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 142,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

