Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

KZR stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KZR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

