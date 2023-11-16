Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.