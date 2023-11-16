Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,339 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
BNY stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.