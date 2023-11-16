Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,108 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. Barclays started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $877.43 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

