Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

