Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,298 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

RF opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

