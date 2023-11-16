Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.71. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 37,118 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 25.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 98,869 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.