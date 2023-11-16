Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 572,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 871,897 shares.The stock last traded at $18.41 and had previously closed at $18.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $347,440. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

