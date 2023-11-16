Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,572 shares of company stock worth $3,075,182 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $697.90 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

