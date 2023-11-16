Lear Co. (LEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Lear Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

