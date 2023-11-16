Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

