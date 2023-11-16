Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) VP David M. Collins Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lennar Stock Down 1.4 %
LEN-B opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.
About Lennar
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.