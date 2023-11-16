Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) VP David M. Collins Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lennar Stock Down 1.4 %

LEN-B opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

