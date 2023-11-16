Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,785 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,322 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.6% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,799,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 228,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

