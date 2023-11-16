Lido Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DIA stock opened at $350.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.00. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.