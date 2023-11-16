Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 612,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 151,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.