Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 64,156 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,293,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.