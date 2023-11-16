Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.