Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 249.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXUS stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.