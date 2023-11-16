Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,129,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $343.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.16.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

