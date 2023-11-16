Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

