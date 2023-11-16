Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 843 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

IP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.