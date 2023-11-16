Lido Advisors LLC Sells 12,099 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 63.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

