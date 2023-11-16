Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

