Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,619 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

LECO traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

