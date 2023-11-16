Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0030 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $26.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,277,841 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,266,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299817 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
