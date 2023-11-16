Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0030 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $26.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,277,841 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,266,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299817 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.