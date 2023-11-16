Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4,153.13% and a negative return on equity of 467.07%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 101,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Featured Stories

