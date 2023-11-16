Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYEL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of LYEL stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.15.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lyell Immunopharma
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.