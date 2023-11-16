Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 916,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 484,316 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.15.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

