Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Insider Buys $74,000.00 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) insider Harlan Waksal acquired 25,000 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.13. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,434,000 after buying an additional 3,610,832 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

