M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.96

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.96 and last traded at $102.19, with a volume of 45862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.07.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,526,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 670.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

