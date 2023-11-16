Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.88-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.12 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-3.13 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

