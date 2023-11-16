Macy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 41,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,878 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

Macy’s Stock Up 7.5 %

Macy’s stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

