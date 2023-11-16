Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 34,188 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MDGL stock opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDGL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.