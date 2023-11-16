Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 34,188 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

