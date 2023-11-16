Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Peter Guy Bowie Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$76.50 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$64.41 and a twelve month high of C$91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.33.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.