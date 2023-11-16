Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

