Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham Buys 21 Shares

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,379.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,459.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,419.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.