Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON MRK opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.12) on Thursday. Marks Electrical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

