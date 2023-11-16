Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Buys 11,892 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 11,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 3,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.17. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.