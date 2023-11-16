Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Buys 11,892 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 11,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $29,611.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,617.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 3,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.17. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 587,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
