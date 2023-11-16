Mary Anne Heino Sells 11,780 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

