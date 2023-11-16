Matthew P. Bruening Sells 5,151 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $905.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,957,000 after purchasing an additional 485,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P grew its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 3,888,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in A10 Networks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after buying an additional 359,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,564,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

