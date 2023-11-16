Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.43. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 5,657,771 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

