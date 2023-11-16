Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 28,970 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

