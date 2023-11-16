Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $462.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.67 and its 200-day moving average is $406.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

