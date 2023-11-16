Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,527 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.