Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

