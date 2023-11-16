Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

